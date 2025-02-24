Special camps for purchase certificates and pattas 

The Chennai Urban Habitat Development Board (CUHDB) has announced the organization of special camps from February 24 to 28. These camps aim to assist residents who have been allotted houses and plots through the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in obtaining their purchase certificates and pattas. The Chennai Urban Habitat Development Board (CUHDB) has announced the organization of special camps from February 24 to 28. These camps aim to assist residents who have been allotted houses and plots through the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in obtaining their purchase certificates and pattas.

The camps will be held at various locations across Chennai on different dates:

February 24: Madhavaram, R.K. Nagar, Thiruvik Nagar, Guindy, Mylapore, T. Nagar

February 25: Madhavaram, Perambur, Thiru.V.K. Nagar – V.O.C Nagar, Egmore, Mylapore, Virugambakkam, Thittappakkam

February 26: Madhavaram, Egmore, Ambattur, Mylapore, Virugambakkam

February 27: Madhavaram, R.K. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Egmore, Mylapore, Virugambakkam

February 28: Madhavaram, Perambur, Anna Nagar, Mylapore, T. Nagar, Saidapet

Residents are encouraged to attend the camps at their respective locations to complete the necessary formalities. The initiative is expected to streamline the process of acquiring legal ownership documents, ensuring a hassle-free experience for the beneficiaries.