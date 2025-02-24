‘Aghathiyaa is unique fantasy- horror film’

Speaking at the event, Raashi Khanna expressed her excitement about working in a unique horror-fantasy genre and praised director Pa. Vijay’s vision. She also appreciated Jiiva as a co-star and thanked producer Ishari K. Ganesh for his commitment to quality filmmaking.

Director Pa. Vijay shared insights about the film’s development, mentioning how Jiiva initially hesitated to take on a horror project but was convinced after learning about its fantasy elements. He also credited Ishari K. Ganesh for providing complete creative freedom and a grand production scale, including Hollywood actors and high-end VFX.

With Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music and Deepak Kumar Pathy handling cinematography, Aghathiyaa promises a visually stunning cinematic experience. The team expressed confidence that the film would captivate audiences with its innovative storytelling and thrilling sequences.