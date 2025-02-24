‘Aghathiyaa is unique fantasy- horror film’

The press meet for the upcoming fantasy horror thriller Aghathiyaa was held in Chennai. The film is produced by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh of Vels Film International and Aneesh Arjun Dev of Vem India. Directed by lyricist-turned-filmmaker Pa. Vijay, Aghthiyaa stars Jiiva, Arjun, and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. The film is set to release on February 28 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi across more than 800 theaters.
Speaking at the event, Raashi Khanna expressed her excitement about working in a unique horror-fantasy genre and praised director Pa. Vijay’s vision. She also appreciated Jiiva as a co-star and thanked producer Ishari K. Ganesh for his commitment to quality filmmaking.
Director Pa. Vijay shared insights about the film’s development, mentioning how Jiiva initially hesitated to take on a horror project but was convinced after learning about its fantasy elements. He also credited Ishari K. Ganesh for providing complete creative freedom and a grand production scale, including Hollywood actors and high-end VFX.
With Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music and Deepak Kumar Pathy handling cinematography, Aghathiyaa promises a visually stunning cinematic experience. The team expressed confidence that the film would captivate audiences with its innovative storytelling and thrilling sequences.