Andrea songs for D Imman’s times for Eleven

The team recently released a special song, ‘Tamugu’, composed by D. Imman and sung by Andrea Jeremiah, who also features in the video. With lyrics by Rakendu Mouli, the song blends Tamil and Telugu, reflecting the film’s bilingual nature.

Produced by Ajmal Khan and Reyaa Hari, Eleven features a stellar cast, including Reyaa Hari, Abhirami, Dileepan, and Rithvika. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Karthik Ashokan and National Award-winning editor Srikanth N.B.

Director Lokkesh Ajls, known for his work with Sundar C, describes Eleven as a gripping thriller that will keep audiences hooked. The film is slated for a summer release, with the exact date to be announced soon.