Meta to expand India operations

Mumbai, Feb 24: Global technology giant Meta has announced plans to expand its operations in India by hiring engineers and product specialists for artificial intelligence (AI) roles.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is following in the footsteps of other major tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, which have established strong engineering and product teams across India, particularly in Bengaluru. The company is hiring an engineering director to lead the establishment of a technical team in the city, a key role in shaping Meta’s long-term engineering presence in India.

Meta is also recruiting hardware engineers to support its expanding AI infrastructure. This includes roles focused on data centre operations and custom chip development, which are crucial to the company’s growing AI capabilities.

While Meta has had a presence in India since 2010, with offices in cities like Gurugram, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, most of its workforce has been engaged in sales, marketing, business development, operations, policy, legal, and finance. The new office in Bengaluru marks a significant shift, as the company seeks to enhance its engineering and AI operations in the country.

India remains Meta’s largest user market, with over a billion people using its products, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The country has also served as a testing ground for many of Meta’s new features. In 2020, Instagram Reels was widely launched in India following the ban of TikTok.

Earlier this week, Google also inaugurated a large campus in Bengaluru called “Ananta,” housing teams from various divisions, including Google DeepMind, Android, Search, Pay, Cloud, Maps, and Play.