SEBI fines Axis Securities Rs 10 lakh

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Axis Securities for violating stockbroker rules and other regulatory norms.

The brokerage firm has been directed to pay the fine within 45 days, as per an order issued by the regulator.

The SEBI’s 82-page order highlights multiple lapses in the operations of Axis Securities, having found that the brokerage firm failed to follow proper procedures in various areas, including reporting discrepancies and handling client funds.

It noted that Axis Securities had inconsistencies in its enhanced supervision reports submitted to stock exchanges.

Additionally, there was a mismatch between stock statements and actual holdings in depository accounts, the regulator said.