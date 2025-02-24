Prolonged phone use on toilet causing haemorrhoids, say doctors

The habit, coupled with a sedentary lifestyle and poor diet, is putting increased strain on the rectal area, leading to painful conditions that often require medical intervention, they added.

Dr Jignesh Gandhi — a senior robotic and laparoscopic surgeon at Gleneagles Hospital in Mumbai — highlighted the concern, linking it to a sedentary lifestyle and excessive phone use in toilets.

He was speaking at the 74th foundation day of ESIC Hospital in Okhla on Saturday.

Dr Ravi Ranjan, a surgery specialist at the hospital, said it recorded more than 500 cases of haemorrhoids and fistulas in a year.