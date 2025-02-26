Afghanistan Registers Historic Win, Knocks England Out Of Champions Trophy

Ibrahim Zadran starred with a hundred and Azmatullah Omarzai took a five-wicket haul as Afghanistan knocked England out of the Champions Trophy with an eight-run win on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Afghans beat England by 69 runs in the ODI World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, and this time around, they showed their opponents the door to elimination.

Joe Root scored his 17th ODI hundred, but it wasn’t enough for England to win. Afghanistan made a comeback after their heavy 107-run defeat to Temba Bavuma’s South Africa. After qualifying for the semis in the Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA last year, they will be looking to book a semi-final berth in another ICC event.

After opting to bat first, Afghanistan put up a huge score of 325 for seven on the back of Ibrahim’s sixth ODI hundred. Despite Root’s ton, England were all out for 317.