Maha Shivaratri fete celebrated with divine fervour, Devotees throng temples in large numbers

Mahashivratri, the sacred night of Lord Shiva, was observed with deep devotion and spiritual intensity across the country. Temples dedicated to the Lord Shiva echoed with the sounds of Vedic chants, bhajans, and the rhythmic beats of drums as devotees thronged in large numbers, offering prayers through the night.

In Tamil Nadu, the Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple saw a sea of devotees immersing themselves in divine worship. Similarly, the Kanchi Ekambareswarar Temple, the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, Chidambaram Nataraja temple, and the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram witnessed elaborate poojas, abhishekams, and grand decorations, filling the air with an aura of sacredness.

Across India, the revered Jyotirlingas shimmered under the glow of countless lamps as special aartis were performed. The Isha Foundation’s night-long celebrations in Coimbatore were a spectacle of devotion, with dance, music, and spiritual discourses. The event saw the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar, among others, adding to its grandeur.