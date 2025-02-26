CT: Aus vs SA match called off due to rain

Rawalpindi, Feb 26: Cricket fans in Rawalpindi were left disappointed on Tuesday as the Australia vs South Africa game was called off due to rain. The match, which was expected to be a run-fest, was called off without the toss even taking place as the rain forced the ground to remain covered throughout and the officials decided to abandon the match 2 hours and 15 minutes before the cut-off time. Rawalpindi, Feb 26: Cricket fans in Rawalpindi were left disappointed on Tuesday as the Australia vs South Africa game was called off due to rain. The match, which was expected to be a run-fest, was called off without the toss even taking place as the rain forced the ground to remain covered throughout and the officials decided to abandon the match 2 hours and 15 minutes before the cut-off time.

South Africa and Australia came into the game on the back of big wins. The Proteas were able to tame dark horses Afghanistan by 107 runs, on the back of Ryan Rickelton’s fine hundred and a splendid bowling performance from their pace attack. Kagiso Rabada was in fine form and picked up 3 wickets, while Wiaan Mulder and Lungi Ngidi chipped in with two each.

Australia, on the other hand, came into the contest after setting an ICC record with their splendid run-chase against England in the first game. Chasing 352 runs to win, Josh inglis’ 120 and Alex Carey’s 69 guided the team to a memorable win. However, with the game being washed out in Rawalpindi, both teams were forced to share a point each.

Earlier on Monday, New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets in a Champions Trophy Group A match, a result which sent the Kiwis as well as India into the Champions Trophy semifinals.

New Zealand’s win meant that Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan, who have lost both their two matches so far, were knocked out of the tournament.

India and New Zealand have four points each from two wins so far in Group A. Top two teams from each group qualify for the semifinals.

Rachin Ravindra (112) struck a magnificent century as New Zealand chased down the target of 237 with 23 balls to spare.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway chipped in with 55 and 30 respectively as New Zealand reached 240 for 5 in 46.1 overs.

Earlier, Michael Bracewell bagged four wickets as New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to a modest 236 for 9 despite skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 77.