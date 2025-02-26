England play Afghan today in a crucial encounter 

Lahore, Feb 26 Today’s match in Champions Trophy 2025 will be a do-or-die clash as Afghanistan takes on England (ENG) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both teams are coming off heavy defeats in their opening game and must secure a win to stay alive in the competition.
Afghanistan suffered a disappointing 107-run loss against South Africa in Karachi.
England, on the other hand, experienced a frustrating defeat against Australia. the loser of this match will be on the brink of elimination.
Afghanistan had earlier stunned England in the 2023 ODI World Cup with a 69-run win in Delhi, proving they can be impressive against top sides. However, England will take confidence from the batting-friendly conditions in Lahore and their better pace attack.
Afghanistan’s three-pronged spin attack, consisting of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi, has the potential to trouble even the best, and England batters’ recent outings against slow bowlers are not confidence-inspiring either.
England also suffered a setback as all-rounder Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the tournament with a toe injury. He has been replaced by leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed in an effort to strengthen its spin department.
This move will also provide Adil Rashid with proper backing, as, until now, Liam Livingstone had been performing that role with his mixed bag of off-spin, leg-spin, and seam-up deliveries.
But England’s real problem lies in the patchy form of opener Phil Salt and Harry Brook in the middle-order.