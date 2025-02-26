England play Afghan today in a crucial encounter 

Lahore, Feb 26 Today’s match in Champions Trophy 2025 will be a do-or-die clash as Afghanistan takes on England (ENG) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both teams are coming off heavy defeats in their opening game and must secure a win to stay alive in the competition. Lahore, Feb 26 Today’s match in Champions Trophy 2025 will be a do-or-die clash as Afghanistan takes on England (ENG) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both teams are coming off heavy defeats in their opening game and must secure a win to stay alive in the competition.

Afghanistan suffered a disappointing 107-run loss against South Africa in Karachi.

England, on the other hand, experienced a frustrating defeat against Australia. the loser of this match will be on the brink of elimination.

Afghanistan had earlier stunned England in the 2023 ODI World Cup with a 69-run win in Delhi, proving they can be impressive against top sides. However, England will take confidence from the batting-friendly conditions in Lahore and their better pace attack.