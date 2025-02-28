CT: Australia ready for Afghan challenge

On the other hand, a win for Australia will secure their passage to the semifinals of the tournament while eliminating Afghanistan with a game to spare.

Basking in the afterglow of their memorable win over England at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, Afghanistan have a realistic chance of making their second successive semifinals of a global event, less than a year after their entry into the last four stage of the T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Eyeing a semifinal spot, Australia’s historic pedigree in cricket’s biggest tournaments will count for nothing when they run into an Afghanistan side that is fast cementing its place in the game’s top table, in the Champions Trophy here on Friday.

However, it is easier said than done. For one, for all their firepower in batting, Australia are without their three leading fast bowlers in Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

The trio’s absence was felt as England racked up a 350-plus total in their tournament opener before the Aussies rode on Josh Inglis’s counterattacking hundred to emerge victorious by five wickets and 15 balls to spare.

Two-time winners Australia are seeking to regain the Champions Trophy title after a gap of 15 years. They had won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2009 but have failed to reach the finals in the 2013 and 2017 editions, after which the event was discontinued.

In the absence of their big fast bowlers, Australia know that their strength lies in batting with the likes of Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell capable of inflicting plenty of damage on the opposition bowling attack.