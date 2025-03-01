CT: Australia in semis after 15 years

Rawalpindi, Mar 1: Australia qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy for the first time in 16 years. Steve Smith’s men secured their spot in the last-four stage of the Champions Trophy 2025 after their Group B match against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain in Lahore on Friday, 28 February. Australia were racing towards a 274-run target after a sensational start from Travis Head. They were 109 for 1 in 12.5 overs when rain interrupted play.

Australia won the Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009, but they failed to win even one game in the 2013 and 2017 editions. Despite heading into the ongoing edition with an injury-hit squad, the reigning world champions have managed to reach the last-four stage.

Although the rain lasted only 30 minutes, puddles formed on the outfield at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, ultimately leading to a disappointing washout.

Australia moved to the top of the Group B points table with four points from three matches. South Africa, who will take on England on Saturday, are favourites to join them in the semi-finals. If South Africa beat England, Afghanistan will be knocked out. Afghanistan’s only chance of qualification rests on South Africa losing to England by a margin of over 200 runs.

Australia began their campaign with a dominant victory over England before their game against South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Rawalpindi.

Afghanistan will be heartbroken, having come into the match against Australia on the back of a sensational victory over England, where they successfully defended 325 in Lahore on Wednesday. However, they were unable to replicate that batting performance on Friday.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for a duck by Spencer Johnson, while Ibrahim Zadran, who scored a brilliant 177 against England, fell for 22 to Adam Zampa, who was impressive with the ball.

Sediqullah Atal played a fine knock of 85, but he lacked support from the rest of the middle order. ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024, Azmatullah Omarzai, chipped in with 67 off 63 balls to help Afghanistan post a competitive total.