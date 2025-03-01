Senior Pak players to skip New Zealand tour

Islamabad, Mar 1: Some of the senior Pakistan players could withdraw from the next month’s New Zealand tour in the aftermath of the team’s embarrassing exit from the Champions Trophy, sources said on Friday.

Pakistan exited the home event without winning a single game as it began the campaign with a heavy 60-run defeat against New Zealand in Karachi and then lost by six wickets to arch-rivals India in Dubai.

On Thursday, the home team’s match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi had to abandoned due to rain, crushing the comeback hopes.

According to sources aware of developments in the Board, a few players are contemplating if they should travel to New Zealand.

Pakistan are scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs during the white-ball tour from March 16-April 5.