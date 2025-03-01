SA look to seal semifinal spot in clash against England

Karachi, Mar 1 As the battle for the semifinals intensifies in Group B, top-ranked South Africa will aim to assert their dominance and secure a spot in the final four when they face a struggling England in a high-stakes Champions Trophy clash here on Saturday.

In their only completed contest so far — South Africa split points with Australia after a washout in Rawalpindi — the Proteas had crushed Afghanistan by a massive 107 runs.

Ryan Rickelton struck a century while skipper Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram hit a half-century each to power South Africa to a formidable 315/6 batting first, following which the bowlers produced a unified show to bundle out Afghanistan for a mere 208.

While on-paper, South Africa are a formidable unit and have been the team to beat in recent ICC events, their overall form over the last one year or so doesn’t inspire confidence as South Africa have lost eight of their last 12 ODIs and won only four since January 2024.

South Africa had also failed to make the tri-seires final in Pakistan also involving New Zealand, prior to the Champions Trophy, and Bavuma’s side will be required to find consistency against a hurting England who will be determined to sign off on a high.

Barring Root, England do not inspire much confidence as they are amid a losing streak which began with a 0-3 hammering by India before this tournament.

Root’s 120 was the only bright spot for England against Afghanistan as the venerable batter was the only one to convert his start and show the promise to do the job for his side, which ideally should have been completed but the 2019 World Cup winners lacked the gumption.

England, who had begun the tournament with a defeat to Australia, are likely to go through changes in terms of leadership but before all that unfolds, Jos Buttler would be keen to rally his troops around for one final laugh.