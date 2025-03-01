Seeman appears before police for enquiry in sexual assault case

Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman, an acerbic critic of the ruling DMK, appeared before the city police in a sexual assault case involving former actress Vijayalakshmi, on Friday night.

In compliance with the summons, Seeman appeared before the Valasaravakkam police at 10 pm last night for questioning in the case, even as tens and hundreds of NTK cadres

gathered in front of the police right from the evening, indulged in heated arguments with the police, leading to tension.

Heavy police pickets were posted in front of the police station and the strength was increased in couple of hours later, as more number of NTK cadres and functionaries thronged the police station and they were stopped by the police.

Ambulances, fire fighting units were stationed in the area to any incidents of NTK workers indulging in violence and buses were also kept in readiness to take them after their arrest.