No Cracks in Our Alliance, Only Victory Ahead, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin used his birthday rally as a platform for the 2026 elections, asserting that his alliance remains strong despite differences.

He accused the BJP government of neglecting Tamil Nadu and withholding funds for opposing the National Education Policy (NEP).

Stalin also reaffirmed resistance to Hindi imposition, stating, “We will learn multiple languages, but don’t force Hindi on us.”

Calling for unity among the people to protect the state’s interests, Stalin said “we must take a firm stand. We will not sacrifice the welfare and future of Tamil Nadu for anyone or anything!.

Welcoming AIADMK’s participation in the March 5 all-party meeting, he emphasized Tamil Nadu’s unity in national politics.