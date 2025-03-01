AIADMK will take part in Stalin’s all-party meeting on delimitation: Edappadi Palaniswami

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that his party would join the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 5 to discuss the impact of the proposed delimitation.

Palaniswami confirmed that two AIADMK representatives would attend the meeting to present the party’s position

Speaking to the media in Salem, he criticized the state government over rising crime, alleging a surge in illicit liquor and drug sales. He also raised concerns about school safety amid increasing reports of sexual assault.

Confident in AIADMK’s prospects, he asserted the party would return to power in 2026.

Later, he inaugurated a blood donation camp in Ayothiyapattinam, where 700 AIADMK members participated.