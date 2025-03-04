Body shaming Rohit Sharma pathetic: Union Minister

Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday slammed the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after two of their leaders fat-shamed India cricket captain Rohit Sharma, asking them to leave sportspersons alone. Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday slammed the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after two of their leaders fat-shamed India cricket captain Rohit Sharma, asking them to leave sportspersons alone.

The Sports Minister’s sharp rebuke came hours after Congress National Spokesperson Shama Mohamed called Rohit Sharma “fat for a sportsperson” and the “most unimpressive” captain in India’s history. TMC’s Saugata Roy followed suit and supported Mohamed, saying Rohit Sharma should not be the captain, and he does not deserve a place in the side.

“Congress and TMC should leave sportspersons alone as they are fully capable of handling their professional lives,” Mandaviya posted on X, adding, “Remarks made by leaders from these parties, indulging in body-shaming and questioning an athlete’s place in the team, are not only deeply shameful but also outright pathetic”.