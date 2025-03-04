TVK to participate in all-party meeting tomorrow

Chennai, Mar 4:Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party founded by actor Vijay, will participate in the all-party meeting scheduled for March 5 in Chennai. This marks TVK’s first major political engagement since its transformation from a people’s movement into a political party.

The meeting, convened by the Tamil Nadu government, will focus on concerns raised by various political parties, including the DMK and its allies, regarding Lok Sabha constituency delimitation. Many opposition parties fear that Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary seats may be reduced, despite the central government’s assurance that no existing constituencies will be affected.

A total of 45 political parties have been invited to the discussion. Representing TVK, the party’s General Secretary Anand will attend the meeting. While TVK has not disclosed its official stance on the issue, its participation has already sparked anticipation among supporters and political observers.