Stalin accuses BJP of bias against TN

|NT Bureau|

Chennai, Mar 4: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has accused the BJP-led central government of deliberately withholding financial aid and development projects from the state, claiming it treats Tamil Nadu as an “untouchable state”.

In a strongly worded statement, Stalin criticized the Centre for failing to provide flood relief funds, education grants for students and teachers, and financial support for Metro Phase 2. He also pointed out that the AIIMS hospital project in Tamil Nadu has been stalled for ten years.

“The BJP is not just politically opposed to us; they do not want to do anything for Tamil Nadu even out of goodwill. They fear that if Tamil Nadu progresses, other states will follow its example,” Stalin remarked.

The Chief Minister also condemned the BJP’s alleged efforts to impose Hindi and Sanskrit on Tamil Nadu. He argued that while technology has made language translation easier, the BJP is forcing students to study specific languages instead of allowing free choice.

“We are not against any language, but we oppose the imposition of any language on our people. BJP’s goal is to enforce Hindi dominance in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin stated. He added that the state’s education system does not mandate Hindi, and students are not required to take exams in the language.

Stalin criticized the BJP’s symbolic gestures, pointing out that while they claimed to honor Tamil culture by installing a statue of Thiruvalluvar, they placed it on a garbage dump. He also accused the ruling party of renaming trains with Hindi-Sanskrit titles and working to erase regional languages.

“Those who follow Nathuram Godse’s ideology will never fulfill Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of unity. The DMK stands strong in resisting such attempts,” Stalin concluded.