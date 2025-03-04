China, Canada, Mexico retaliate after Trump’s trade tariffs

China, Canada and Mexico have announced retaliatory measures against the United States after President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration would impose sweeping tariffs on their exports starting Tuesday. The move has marked a sharp escalation in trade tensions across North America.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Trump’s decision, calling it ‘unjustified’ and vowed that Canada would not let the tariffs go unanswered. On Monday, Trudeau unveiled a package of counter-tariffs mirroring the retaliation plan he had first introduced in February when Trump signed an executive order imposing broad tariffs.

“The first stage will see 25 per cent tariffs placed on approximately Canadian USD 30 billion (USD 20.6 billion) worth of goods from US exporters. These measures came into effect at 12.01 am. New York time unless the US reverses its decision,” Bloomberg quoted Trudeau as saying.