Pant nominated for comeback of the year award

Mumbai, Mar 4: Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant has been nominated for the prestigious Laureus Comeback of the Year 2025 Award.

Started in 2000, the Laureus World Sports Awards recognises athletes for sporting excellence every year. There are different categories.

The Comeback of the Year honour is bestowed on a sportsperson or team who has overcome injury, illness, adversity, disappointment or failure and risen back to triumph in the sporting arena.

It can also mark a historic fightback by an individual or a team in a sporting event or series of sports events. American gymnastics great Simone Biles, an Olympic champion, won the 2024 Comeback of the Year award.

Rishabh Pant survived a near-fatal car crash in December 2022 but suffered potential career-ending injuries to his head, back and feet, including the right knee. He was fortunate not to lose a leg.

“I felt my time in this world was up,” Pant said about the accident in which he had to be pulled from his vehicle before it burst into flames.

After undergoing multiple surgeries and extended rehabilitation, Pant made a comeback to cricket after almost two years.

On his comeback Test, he scored a match-winning century against Bangladesh, equalling MS Dhoni’s record for the most Test hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Pant also played a crucial role in helping India win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 shortly after his comeback to the national team. He also became the most expensive player in IPL history at the 2025 mega auction.

“My journey back to competitive cricket was incredibly challenging, so when the moment eventually arrived, the culmination of a long mental and physical battle, was extremely fulfilling,” Pant said.

“It felt like a deeply personal moment, which was a victory of faith and rigorous routines. Being nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award is very special to me and an acknowledgement to the efforts of everyone involved in my comeback, right from my family, the BCCI, doctors, medical team, support staff, trainers and the fans,” he added.

Pant is joined on the shortlist by gymnast Rebeca Andrade who successfully battled through a tortuous struggle with anterior cruciate ligament injuries to win gold in Paris 2024.