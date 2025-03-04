KKR appoints Rahane as captain

Rahane expressed his excitement, stating, “Leading KKR is an honour. We have a well-balanced squad, and I look forward to working together to defend our title..”

Rahane’s return as an IPL captain marks a remarkable turnaround. Initially unsold after a lacklustre stint with CSK, KKR secured him for his base price of Rs 1.50 Cr in the accelerated auction round.

Since then, Rahane has rediscovered his form, leading Mumbai to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy glory as the tournament’s top scorer with 469 runs at an impressive average of 58.62 and a blazing strike rate of 164.56.

KKR will begin its IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22.

KKR has won three IPL titles (2012, 2014, 2024) and finished as runner-up in 2021.