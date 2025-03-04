TVS begins roll out of OBD-2B compliant range vehicles

Two and three-wheeler makers TVS Motor Company (TVSM) on Monday started dispatching its range of OBD-2B compliant vehicles starting with the TVS Jupiter 110. Two and three-wheeler makers TVS Motor Company (TVSM) on Monday started dispatching its range of OBD-2B compliant vehicles starting with the TVS Jupiter 110.

It will be available across dealerships in India at Rs. 76,691(ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the base variant, a company statement here said.

The company will complete the transition of its entire portfolio to OBD-2B standards, before the end of March this year.

The OBD-2B compliant TVS range of vehicles have gone through significant upgrade in sensor technology and on-board capability. OBD-2B deploys sensors that collect data for throttle response, air-fuel ratio, engine temperature, fuel quantity and engine

speed.