Nitish claims he made Lalu CM in 1990

“Even the people of Lalu Yadav’s caste (Yadav) had refused to make him CM, but I supported him. I made your father (Lalu Yadav) CM,” Nitish Kumar said while addressing Tejashwi Yadav via Speaker on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar was a key figure in Janata Dal politics in 1990 when a tussle was underway over who would be CM — Lalu Yadav or Ram Sundar Das. Nitish Kumar defended his recent switchover to NDA, highlighting past issues with RJD.

He also accused Tejashwi Yadav and RJD of creating instability during the Mahagathbandhan government twice, saying: “I have twice formed a government with Tejashwi Yadav, but both times, they messed up. That is why I left them and returned to NDA.”

Nitish Kumar’s remarks have revived an old political chapter in Bihar’s history, adding new tension between JDU and RJD as they prepare for future electoral battles.