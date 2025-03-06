Jaishankar holds talks with UK’s David Lammy

During “wide-ranging and productive” talks over two days at Chevening House in Kent, where Jaishankar was hosted by Lammy, the leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Social media posts of the closed-door meetings capture the two foreign ministers being taken on a tour of the 17th century country house and engaging in intense talks during walks around the grounds.

Held wide-ranging and productive talks with Foreign Secretary David Lammy over past two days at the Chevening House,” External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar said in a post on X.

“We discussed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, especially our focus on strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade deal negotiation, education, technology, mobility and people-to-people exchanges. Agreed to formulate the next steps to further strengthen and structure them,” he said.

“We exchanged views on regional and global issues including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Bangladesh and the Commonwealth. In an uncertain and volatile world, India-UK ties contribute to stability and prosperity,” he added.