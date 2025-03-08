Batting coach Kotak downplays venue advantage

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, on Friday, said the extended stay here didn’t offer any advantage to India, and said that such criticism began only after the team started winning the Champions Trophy matches.

India will take on New Zealand in the final of the ICC marquee event here on Sunday.

“I don’t understand what advantage we get from this (pitch). People feel that India got an advantage after we won the matches. I don’t know what to say about that. We just played to the draw,” Kotak told reporters here during India’s net session.

Kotak said irrespective of the nature of the pitch, the team needed to play good cricket to win the match.

“I think in a game, you have to play good cricket every day when you turn up. If you don’t play well, then you can’t complain. And if you play well, there is no point in saying whether you got an advantage or not.