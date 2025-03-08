SEBI open for discussions

Speaking at the Moneycontrol Global Wealth Summit on Friday, Pandey emphasized SEBI’s willingness to engage with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and alternative investment fund (AIF) industry participants to address their concerns.

“We at SEBI are conscious about the need to create conducive environment to attract foreign capital. We will be happy to engage with FPI and AIF industry participants to address their difficulties and further rationalize regulations to promote ease of operation,” he said.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are continuously pulling out funds from the Indian stock market. Data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) suggests that in February FPIs sold equities worth Rs 34,574 crore.

SEBI Chairman also highlighted that domestic institutional investors (DIIs), such as mutual funds and pension funds, have played a crucial role in stabilizing the Indian markets. While foreign investors react to global events and enter and exit the market accordingly, domestic institutional investors have helped maintain market resilience.

However, he reiterated that FPIs continue to be an important part of India’s financial ecosystem. The SEBI Chairman also pointed out that the current fiscal year (April-January) has seen record equity issuance of Rs 4 trillion, which is twice the amount raised in the previous year.