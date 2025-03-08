First look of Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan unveiled 

On the occasion of director Mari Selvaraj’s 41st birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Bison Kaalamaadan, unveiled the film’s first-look poster on Friday. On the occasion of director Mari Selvaraj’s 41st birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Bison Kaalamaadan, unveiled the film’s first-look poster on Friday.

The poster showcases Dhruv Vikram in two distinct yet athletic avatars, hinting at the film’s sports-centric theme. Announced in early 2024, Bison Kaalamaadan is expected to revolve around Kabaddi and marks Mari Selvaraj’s fifth directorial venture after Pariyerum Perumal (2018), Karnan (2021), Maamannan (2023), and Vaazhai (2024). This film also marks Dhruv Vikram’s third outing, following Adithya Varma (2019) and Mahaan (2022).

Alongside Dhruv Vikram, Bison Kaalamaadan features a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, and Aruvi Madhan.

The film is produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Studios. The technical crew includes Nivas K Prasanna handling the music, Ezhil Arasu as the cinematographer, and Sakthi Thiru managing the edits.

While fans eagerly await further updates, the makers have yet to announce the official release date for Bison Kaalamaadan.