Ilaiyaraaja’s first symphony Valiant premieres in London with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, fondly known as Isaignani, has premiered his first symphony, Valiant, in London. The grand event took place at the prestigious Eventim Apollo theatre, featuring a performance by the world-famous Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The symphony began at 12:30 AM IST, with thousands of music enthusiasts in attendance.

Having composed music for over 1,000 films and more than 15,000 songs, Ilaiyaraaja has left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry. His compositions have transcended linguistic barriers, enriching Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and even Hindi cinema. Apart from composing, he has penned lyrics and sung numerous songs. Recognizing his immense contribution to music, the Government of India honored him with several awards and appointed him as a Rajya Sabha Member.

For a long time, Ilaiyaraaja had been working on a symphony and had previously announced his plans to unveil it soon. True to his word, the grand premiere took place in London. The performance saw hundreds of musicians playing his compositions in perfect harmony, leaving the audience in awe.

With this achievement, Ilaiyaraaja joins the ranks of legendary symphonic composers like Mozart, Beethoven, and Tchaikovsky. His symphony cements his place in the global classical music arena.

Ilaiyaraaja traveled to London on March 6th for this event. Several prominent figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Union Minister L. Murugan, and film stars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sivakarthikeyan, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the maestro.