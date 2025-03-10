Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted as DMK members protest over Pradhan’s remarks

Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for about 30 minutes after DMK members staged protests over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s remarks that the Tamil Nadu government was “dishonest” on the issue of implementing the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.

Replying to a question on the PM SHRI scheme, Pradhan said the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has changed its stand on implementing the centrally-sponsored scheme which envisaged strengthening the schools managed by central, state or local bodies.

The state concerned has to sign an MoU with the central government that it would implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and in return the central government provides the fund.