Jadeja bags best fielding medal after CT victory

Veteran spin allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has bagged the fielder of the Match medal after his impressive bullet throws in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday. In his bowling spell, Jadeja gave away only 30 runs in 10 overs and took the important wicket of Tom Latham as India restricted New Zealand to 251/7 in their 50 overs. Later, captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 76 and KL Rahul stayed calm to hit an unbeaten 34 to give the Men in Blue their third Champions Trophy triumph with a four-wicket win over New Zealand here on Sunday. After the win, fielding coach T Dilip lauded India’s fielding efforts throughout the tournament before revealing Jadeja as the winner of the fielding medal. India displayed remarkable fielding throughout the tournament, but they were far from their best on the field in the final. Men in Blue spilt as many as four chances; Shami fingertipped a catch, then Shreyas Iyer dropped a chance to dismiss Rachin Ravindra, Rohit dropped a one-hander at midwicket, and Gill spilled one in the 38th over. “No effort on the is never too small. Every single commitment on the field was fueling a common goal and that goal is right in front of us; ‘We are the Champions’. Fielding is two sides of the same coin; one side we always talk about intensity, aggression, attitude and reflexes. “On the other side, we always speak about the camaraderie, trust, and brotherhood between each other. Together we have displayed that throughout the tournament as brothers as well as our intensity wise,” Dilip said. The Dubai triumph now makes India the most successful team in the Champions Trophy’s history, and they accomplished it in front of a stadium majorly filled with Indian fans. This is India’s first title in an ICC ODI event in 12 years. The title would also come as a soothing balm for the Indian team and its ardent fans after it missed out on the 2023 ODI World Cup triumph on home soil.