Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ enters dubbing stage

After months of anticipation, the makers of Sardar 2, starring Karthi and directed by PS Mithran, have provided a major update on the film’s progress. The highly awaited action-thriller has officially moved into the dubbing stage, with Karthi already recording his portions. Other cast members are expected to join soon.

The sequel will see the return of Rajisha Vijayan, though details about her role remain undisclosed. Joining the ensemble cast are SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, and Ashika Ranganath, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

The first installment, Sardar (2022), was both a critical and commercial success, featuring Karthi in a dual role. The film’s supporting cast included Raashii Khanna, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, and Munishkanth, among others.

On the technical front, Sardar 2 boasts an impressive lineup, with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music, George C. Williams handling cinematography, and Vijay Velukutty in charge of editing. Stunt sequences are choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan.

The film is produced by S. Lakshman Kumar and co-produced by Venkatesh under the Prince Pictures banner. With production progressing steadily, fans eagerly await more updates on Karthi’s much-anticipated return as the intelligence officer in this action-packed sequel.