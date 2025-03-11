Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Goes on Floors in Chennai

Sun Pictures has officially announced the commencement of ‘Jailer 2’, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has begun production in Chennai.

The original film, starring Rajinikanth as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, featured a star-studded ensemble, including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and Sunil. Additionally, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff made impactful guest appearances.

In January, the makers released a teaser confirming Rajinikanth’s return as Muthuvel Pandian, further heightening fan excitement. The film’s music will once again be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, following his chart-topping success with the first installment.

While Rajinikanth’s return is confirmed, details about the remaining cast members and technical crew are yet to be revealed. Fans eagerly await more updates as the project progresses.

Apart from Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is also working on ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures. This action-packed entertainer boasts a star-studded lineup, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Reba Monica John.

With Jailer 2 and Coolie in the pipeline, 2025 promises to be an exciting year for Rajinikanth fans, as the superstar gears up for two massive big-screen spectacles.