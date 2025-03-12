Pakistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases 104 Hostages After Attack On Jaffar Express

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which hijacked the Jaffar Express in Pakistan, claimed its forces repelled Pakistani troops after an eight-hour battle, killing over 30 personnel. The group initially held 214 hostages as prisoners of war, giving Pakistan a 48-hour ultimatum to release Baloch political prisoners or face severe consequences. However, the BLA reportedly released 104 hostages, while security forces surrounded the area.

Following the attack, hundreds of train passengers were taken hostage by the assailants. Security forces have since rescued 104 hostages, including 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children, according to official sources. Authorities reported that 16 attackers were killed, and many others were injured. Security officials stated that the attackers suffered heavy losses and have now split into smaller groups.

Seventeen injured passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Additional security squads have been deployed in the area as the operation continues, according to a News report.