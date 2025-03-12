TN CM Stalin Slams NEP as ‘Destructive Nagpur’ Plan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly opposed the National Education Policy (NEP), calling it a “destructive Nagpur plan” and reaffirming that the state would not accept it, even if offered ₹10,000 crore.

Speaking at an event in Chengelpet, he accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of trying to blackmail Tamil Nadu into accepting Hindi and Sanskrit for financial aid. Stalin listed multiple concerns, including centralization, privatization, and entrance exams like NEET for various courses, which he claimed would hinder students’ access to education.

He praised Tamil Nadu MPs for making Pradhan withdraw his remarks in Parliament, asserting that DMK would continue fighting for the state’s rights.