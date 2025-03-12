Dharmendra Pradhan Defends NEP, Says No Language is Being Imposed

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, claimed that Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary had previously written to the central government, expressing interest in implementing the initiative.

Pradhan also pointed out that 900 out of 1,500 minority schools in Tamil Nadu follow the three-language policy, where languages like Malayalam and Kannada are included. Citing an example, he mentioned a girl from Namakkal who expressed interest in learning Hindi, calling it a reflection of a “new Tamil Nadu.”

He reiterated that Hindi or Sanskrit was not being imposed on anyone and criticized those who refuse to take pride in India’s linguistic and historical diversity. He took a dig at DMK, stating that they live in a “separate world” and accused them of misleading Tamil Nadu’s people.