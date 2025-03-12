TN Minister Anbil Mahesh Rebuts Union Minister’s Claims on NEP

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi refuted Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s claims on the state’s stance on the National Education Policy (NEP).

In a post on X, he accused Pradhan of spreading misinformation, asserting that Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed NEP 2020 as it undermines the state’s successful education model. He clarified that a letter dated March 15, 2024, was not an endorsement of NEP but merely stated that a committee would be formed to assess its impact before any decision.

Mahesh emphasized that Tamil Nadu engages with central schemes only when they benefit students and accused the Centre of trying to impose NEP while distorting Tamil Nadu’s cultural and educational legacy. He urged the Union government to respect India’s diversity and allow Tamil Nadu to decide what is best for its students.