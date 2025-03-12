TVK chief Vijay to Receive ‘Y’ Category Security from March 14

Actor and TVK party leader Vijay has reportedly accepted ‘Y’ category security provided by the central government. The security detail, set to begin on March 14, will be handled by armed CRPF personnel.

Previously, Vijay relied on private security personnel for protection. The central government grants security classifications like ‘Y’ and ‘Z’ based on intelligence reports assessing potential threats to political leaders, industrialists, and public figures.

With this new arrangement, a team of 8 to 11 CRPF personnel will provide Vijay round-the-clock security on a rotational basis.