Delimitation will benefit all States including TN: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that the 2026 delimitation process would increase Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and other states, addressing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s concerns.

Stalin had warned that southern states might lose seats while northern states gain, calling it a risk. In response, Singh stated that all states, including Tamil Nadu, would see an increase. He urged Stalin to voice any objections, assuring that officials would review them before a final judicial decision. Singh dismissed claims that only North India would benefit, calling them unfair.