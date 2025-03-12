Modi receives Mauritius’ highest honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Mauritius’ highest civilian honour on Tuesday, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, making him the first Indian recipient of the prestigious accolade.

The announcement was made by Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, recognising Modi’s contributions to strengthening India-Mauritius relations.

During the event, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam said, ‘The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean’ is very fitting for you, Prime Minister. Since we became a Republic only five foreign dignitaries have got that title and among them is the Gandhi of Africa, Nelson Mandela who received it in 1998.”