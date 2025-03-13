Small-budget horror films surprise Kollywood with success

Tamil cinema has seen the release of over 60 films this year, but only a handful have turned profitable for producers. Among them, Madhagajraja, Kudumbasthan, Dragon, and Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam have been commercially successful, with Dragon emerging as a major blockbuster.

However, an unexpected trend has emerged with the recent release of 20 films. Out of these, only two—Emakadhagi and Marmar—have silently turned into profitable ventures. Notably, both films belong to the horror genre.

Veteran Tamil film producers have weighed in on this phenomenon. They noted that despite over 20 releases after Dragon, only Emakadhagi and Mur Mur managed to succeed at the box office.

Directed by Pepin George Jayaseelan, Emakadhagi stars Roopa and Narendra Prasad. The film follows a heroine who suddenly dies, and while her funeral rites are performed, her body remains mysteriously immovable from the house. The film explores the reasons behind her death. Critics praised its gripping storyline, performances, and execution. Despite a limited theatrical release, the film turned profitable for its producer. Made on a budget of less than ₹6 crore, its satellite rights were sold for several crores, and digital rights are also in talks for a hefty sum. Additionally, the film’s multi-language rights have garnered strong business, ensuring a solid profit for the producer.

Similarly, Mur Mur, directed by Hemanth Narayanan and featuring fresh faces, became another unexpected hit. The film revolves around YouTubers venturing into the dense Javvadhu Hills to search for ghosts, only to face terrifying consequences. Made on a modest ₹1 crore budget, Marmar grossed ₹4 crore within just four days of release. The satellite, digital, and multi-language rights have secured additional revenue, ensuring the film’s financial success.

Both film teams have already celebrated their victories, with the movies still running in theaters and continuing to generate income.

The success of these films can be attributed to two key factors: their low budgets and their gripping horror narratives. Despite featuring newcomers, the genre’s appeal among young audiences has driven high viewership. Moreover, since horror films have a pan-Indian appeal, their digital and satellite rights fetch high prices, making them commercially viable.

Following this unexpected success, Tamil cinema is likely to see a surge in small-budget horror films in the coming months.