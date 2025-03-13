Avni Movies & Benzz Media kickstart fantasy rom-com

Avni Movies and Benzz Media have officially launched their upcoming fantasy romantic comedy with a traditional pooja ceremony, marking the beginning of principal photography. Directed by debutant Aswin Kandasamy, the film promises a unique blend of humor, romance, and high-energy fantasy, inspired by anime-style storytelling. Avni Movies and Benzz Media have officially launched their upcoming fantasy romantic comedy with a traditional pooja ceremony, marking the beginning of principal photography. Directed by debutant Aswin Kandasamy, the film promises a unique blend of humor, romance, and high-energy fantasy, inspired by anime-style storytelling.

The untitled film features an exciting ensemble cast, including Santhosh, Reshma Venkatesh, Vinoth Kishan, Samyuktha Viswanathan, and Bjorn Surrao. Santhosh, who gained recognition through Ponniyin Selvan, takes on a challenging lead role, showcasing his versatility. Reshma Venkatesh, known for Rasavaathi, continues to push her artistic boundaries. Vinoth Kishan, celebrated for his intense performances in Naan Mahaan Alla and Andhaghaaram, adds his signature depth to the film’s comedic elements. Samyuktha Viswanathan brings a blend of charm and emotional depth, while Bjorn Surrao’s wit, seen in Doctor, enhances the ensemble.

The narrative follows a protagonist navigating two contrasting realities, seamlessly interweaving humor with heartfelt emotions. With a story that transitions from rural charm to urban vibrancy, the film explores love, ambition, and identity in a fresh and unconventional way.

Director Aswin Kandasamy steps into the spotlight after a decade of experience working as an assistant director and executive producer with esteemed production houses like RS Infotainment, 24AM Studios, and Oruoorile Oru Film House.