Vemal’s Om Kali Jai Kali trailer unveiled, Streaming from March 28

The much awaited trailer of Vemal's upcoming web series Om Kali Jai Kali was released on Wednesday, ahead of its premiere on March 28. The series blends political intrigue with supernatural elements, making for an intense thriller.

Vemal plays a koothu artist and a saamiyaadi (a medium for divine possession), who finds himself entangled in chaos following the murder of an MLA candidate. The trailer hints at suspense over whether the protagonist committed the crime while in his senses or under possession. Meanwhile, a political party linked to the victim is scheming against his village, adding another layer to the gripping narrative.

This marks Vemal’s second web series after Vilangu. He is joined by Ilango Kumaravel, Pavani Reddy, and Kanja Karuppu in pivotal roles.

Om Kali Jai Kali will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi.