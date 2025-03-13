Vijay Antony takes on a scamster role in Shakthi Thirumagan

Vijay Antony is set to portray a high-profile scamster in his upcoming film Shakthi Thirumagan, a neo-political drama directed by Aruvi fame Arun Prabu Purushothaman. This marks the 25th film in Vijay Antony’s acting career and promises to be an intense, gripping thriller. Vijay Antony is set to portray a high-profile scamster in his upcoming film Shakthi Thirumagan, a neo-political drama directed by Aruvi fame Arun Prabu Purushothaman. This marks the 25th film in Vijay Antony’s acting career and promises to be an intense, gripping thriller.

In the recently released two-minute teaser, Vijay Antony plays ‘Kittu,’ an extremist mastermind behind a staggering ₹6,000 crore scam that has shaken the nation. Described as both a trickster and a gangster, Kittu exerts immense power, instilling fear in those around him. His past remains a mystery, adding intrigue to his enigmatic character.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Vaagai Chandrasekhar, Sunil Kriplani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Riya Jithu, and Shoba Viswanath. Child actor Master Keshav plays a key role, while veteran actor Kannan, known for his role in Bharathiraja’s Kadhal Oviyam, makes a comeback.

Produced by Vijay Antony and Meera Vijay Antony under Vijay Antony Film Corporation, the film also features music composed by the actor himself. Shakthi Thirumagan will be released in both Tamil and Telugu, where it is titled Bhadrakaali.

Arun Prabu reunites with cinematographer Shelly Callist and editor Raymond Derrick Crasta, who previously worked with him on Aruvi and Vaazhl. The film’s release date is yet to be announced, but anticipation is high for this intense political thriller.