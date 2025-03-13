TN Congress to Hold Black Flag Protests Against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has announced black flag demonstrations against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his alleged derogatory remarks about the state and its Members of Parliament. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai led a protest on Tuesday at MKB Nagar, where hundreds of Congress cadre gathered to condemn the minister’s comments.

Addressing the demonstrators, Selvaperunthagai demanded an unconditional apology from Pradhan to the people of Tamil Nadu. He also criticized the state BJP leadership for failing to denounce the remarks, stating that their silence amounted to complicity in degrading Tamils.

As part of their continued agitation, TNCC has vowed to stage black flag protests whenever the Union Minister visits Tamil Nadu. “We will not tolerate any insult to the state or its people. The Congress party will ensure that Pradhan faces protests wherever he steps foot in Tamil Nadu,” Selvaperunthagai asserted.

The protests mark an escalation in political tensions between the state Congress and the BJP, with the former positioning itself as a vocal critic of the Union government’s approach towards Tamil Nadu.