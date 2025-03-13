Special trains between Tiruchy and Tambaram for summer

To manage the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming summer season, Southern Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Tiruchchirappalli and Tambaram. These trains will run three days a week, providing additional travel options for passengers. To manage the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming summer season, Southern Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Tiruchchirappalli and Tambaram. These trains will run three days a week, providing additional travel options for passengers.

Train No. 06190 Tiruchchirappalli – Tambaram Express Special

Train No. 06190 will depart from Tiruchchirappalli at 05:35 hrs and arrive at Tambaram at 12:30 hrs on the Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between April 4 and April 27, 2025. A total of 12 services will be operated during this period.

Train No. 06191 Tambaram – Tiruchchirappalli Express Special

In the return direction, Train No. 06191 will depart from Tambaram at 15:45 hrs and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 22:40 hrs on the same Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between April 4 and April 27, 2025. This service will also operate 12 times in total.