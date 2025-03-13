IT-M Startup inks global pacts

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M)-incubated deep-tech TuTr Hyperloop on Wednesday inked pacts with multiple National and International stakeholders to drive hyperloop technology in India. The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M)-incubated deep-tech TuTr Hyperloop on Wednesday inked pacts with multiple National and International stakeholders to drive hyperloop technology in India.

In a historic Indo-German collaboration, the IIT-M, TuTr Hyperloop Pvt. Ltd (THPL), the Technical University of Munich (TUM), and Neoways Technologies GmbH (NEO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive the research, development, and deployment of Hyperloop technology.

The signing ceremony took place during the Asia’s 1st Global Hyperloop Competition at IIT Madras’ Thaiyur Campus in the presence of IIT Madras Director Prof. V Kamakoti, Indian Railways officials, and key representatives from all participating organizations.

This partnership integrates academic research, industrial expertise, and engineering solutions to accelerate the validation and commercialization of Hyperloop systems.

The primary objective of this MoU is to develop a structured framework for collaborative research and development in hyperloop technology, focusing on core areas such as propulsion, levitation, structural design, infrastructure and advanced control systems.

The partnership will work toward establishing large-scale testing and validation sites, ensuring the technical feasibility and safety of hyperloop transit systems.

This MoU establishes a strategic partnership that integrates world-class academic research, industrial expertise and advanced engineering solutions to drive next-generation mobility innovations.

Through this collaboration, the four entities will work together to accelerate technology validation, infrastructure planning, and real-world commercial projects for hyperloop systems, a release from IIT-Madras said.