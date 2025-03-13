TN Ministers invite leaders for meeting on delimitation

Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister E.V. Velu met former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and invited him to participate in the joint action committee meeting on the constituency delimitation issue. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Ponmudi met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and extended an invitation. Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister E.V. Velu met former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and invited him to participate in the joint action committee meeting on the constituency delimitation issue. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Ponmudi met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and extended an invitation.

The Central government has planned to redraw Lok Sabha constituencies based on population, which is expected to reduce the number of constituencies in Tamil Nadu and other southern states. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has strongly opposed this move.

In response, CM Stalin convened a meeting with all political parties in Tamil Nadu to unite against the delimitation proposal. Following this, he decided to form a joint action committee by inviting leaders from other affected states to discuss further steps.

As part of this initiative, a joint action committee meeting has been scheduled for March 22 in Chennai. CM Stalin has sent invitation letters to the Chief Ministers, former Chief Ministers, and key political leaders of seven states.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Ministers T.R.B. Raja and MP Dayanidhi Maran met former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Odisha Congress leader Bhaktacharan Das in Bhubaneswar and extended invitations.

Yesterday in Vijayawada, Tamil Nadu Minister E.V. Velu and Rajya Sabha MP Wilson met former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state leader Palla Srinivasa Rao to invite them to the meeting.