TN to experience a rise in temperature from today

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to witness a rise in temperature by up to 3°C above normal for the next four days, starting today. This forecast was announced by Senthamarai Kannan, Director of the Meteorological Center.

In the past 24 hours, widespread rainfall was recorded across Tamil Nadu. The highest rainfall was observed in Thiagadurgam, Kallakurichi district, where 16 cm of rain was recorded. Other areas that received significant rainfall include Kallakurichi (15 cm), Komugi Dam (12 cm), Ramanathapuram and Kallakurichi Kalayanallur (11 cm each), Sulangurichi in Kallakurichi district (10 cm), and Virugavoor (Kallakurichi), Thiruvarur, and Oothu in Tirunelveli (9 cm each).

The increase in temperature is attributed to the presence of a lower atmospheric cyclonic circulation over the equatorial Indian Ocean near the Maldives, which extends up to the southwest Bay of Bengal. Additionally, an upper atmospheric cyclonic circulation is influencing the Kanyakumari Sea region. These weather systems are also expected to bring light to moderate rainfall in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until March 17.

Starting today, several parts of Tamil Nadu will experience hotter days, with temperatures rising by up to 3°C above normal. People are advised to take necessary precautions against heat-related discomfort.

In Chennai, the sky will be partly cloudy, with the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in some areas. Additionally, mild fog may be observed during the early morning hours.